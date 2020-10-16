Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 15:05
Events

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest switches to outdoor, online screenings

16 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest festival returns with a new edition between October 23 and November 1. 

To respect the sanitary rules imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will screen the films in its program online and in outdoor venues.

For six days, starting with October 23, several films will be screened at the Drive-in Cinema in the Event Park Snagov. The list includes The Speech/Le discours, Laurent Tirard's 8th feature film; The Truth/La Vérité, directed by Hirokazu Koreeda; Another Round, directed by Thomas Vinterberg; Quentin Dupieux's Mandibules; True Mothers, directed by Naomi Kawase; and Magnus Von Horn's Sweat.

The complete program of the 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucharest, as well as the events and films distributed online and information about the other venues where the festival will take place, will be announced in the coming days.

Further details are available at filmedefestival.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 15:11
09 October 2020
Events
RO Astra Film Festival screens films online this October
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 15:05
Events

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest switches to outdoor, online screenings

16 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest festival returns with a new edition between October 23 and November 1. 

To respect the sanitary rules imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will screen the films in its program online and in outdoor venues.

For six days, starting with October 23, several films will be screened at the Drive-in Cinema in the Event Park Snagov. The list includes The Speech/Le discours, Laurent Tirard's 8th feature film; The Truth/La Vérité, directed by Hirokazu Koreeda; Another Round, directed by Thomas Vinterberg; Quentin Dupieux's Mandibules; True Mothers, directed by Naomi Kawase; and Magnus Von Horn's Sweat.

The complete program of the 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucharest, as well as the events and films distributed online and information about the other venues where the festival will take place, will be announced in the coming days.

Further details are available at filmedefestival.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 15:11
09 October 2020
Events
RO Astra Film Festival screens films online this October
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears
13 October 2020
Social
Bucharest is close to entering “red scenario” as number of new COVID-19 cases in Romania remains high