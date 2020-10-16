Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest switches to outdoor, online screenings

The Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest festival returns with a new edition between October 23 and November 1.

To respect the sanitary rules imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will screen the films in its program online and in outdoor venues.

For six days, starting with October 23, several films will be screened at the Drive-in Cinema in the Event Park Snagov. The list includes The Speech/Le discours, Laurent Tirard's 8th feature film; The Truth/La Vérité, directed by Hirokazu Koreeda; Another Round, directed by Thomas Vinterberg; Quentin Dupieux's Mandibules; True Mothers, directed by Naomi Kawase; and Magnus Von Horn's Sweat.

The complete program of the 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucharest, as well as the events and films distributed online and information about the other venues where the festival will take place, will be announced in the coming days.

Further details are available at filmedefestival.ro.

