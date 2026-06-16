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Leroy Merlin Romania: RON 3.7 Billion Turnover in 2025, Up 9% Following Sustained Investments in Digitalization and Expansion

16 June 2026
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Leroy Merlin, a retailer specializing in construction, home improvement, decoration and gardening products, closed 2025 with a turnover of approximately RON 3.7 billion, marking an increase of around 9% compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by the expansion of the store network, continued investments in digitalization and logistics, as well as by strengthening customer relationships through solutions tailored to their needs.

During 2025, the company opened three new stores, located in Mall Moldova in Iași and in the Supernova Lujerului and Supernova Pantelimon shopping centers in Bucharest, bringing its network to 25 stores across 16 cities in Romania. At the same time, Leroy Merlin continued to advance its development plans, focusing on network expansion, digitalization, omnichannel development, logistics, supply chain optimization and sustainability projects.

“2025 results confirm the strategic direction we have chosen and the trust our customers place in us every day. We continued to invest in expanding our network, enhancing the omnichannel experience and developing our teams, while remaining committed to our promise of offering quality products and services at consistently low prices. In an economic environment that continues to present challenges for consumers, we aim to remain a trusted partner for all Romanians’ renovation and home improvement projects,” said Mathieu Bauduin, CEO of Leroy Merlin Romania.

In addition to investing in business development, Leroy Merlin continued to support projects with a positive impact on local communities. In 2025, the company allocated more than EUR 1.3 million to social responsibility initiatives in the fields of education, healthcare and environmental protection, contributing to national and local projects that support the sustainable development of communities across Romania.

“2025 demonstrated the resilience of our business model and the company’s ability to generate growth in a volatile economic environment. Our priority remains the sustainable development of the company through operational optimization and the implementation of projects that create long-term value for both our customers and the business,” said Sebastian Sypien, CFO of Leroy Merlin Romania.

In 2026, the company will maintain its investment pace and continue to develop solutions that respond even more effectively to consumers’ needs. In this context, Leroy Merlin is launching the ‘Choose Smart’ product category, a specially curated selection of home improvement products that combines high quality with low prices, offering customers even greater value for money.

The new category will be available both in physical stores and online and will be supported by dedicated communication aimed at simplifying customers’ purchasing decisions and helping them easily identify products that offer the best quality-to-price ratio.

*This is a press release.

Normal
Business
News from Companies

Leroy Merlin Romania: RON 3.7 Billion Turnover in 2025, Up 9% Following Sustained Investments in Digitalization and Expansion

16 June 2026
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Leroy Merlin, a retailer specializing in construction, home improvement, decoration and gardening products, closed 2025 with a turnover of approximately RON 3.7 billion, marking an increase of around 9% compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by the expansion of the store network, continued investments in digitalization and logistics, as well as by strengthening customer relationships through solutions tailored to their needs.

During 2025, the company opened three new stores, located in Mall Moldova in Iași and in the Supernova Lujerului and Supernova Pantelimon shopping centers in Bucharest, bringing its network to 25 stores across 16 cities in Romania. At the same time, Leroy Merlin continued to advance its development plans, focusing on network expansion, digitalization, omnichannel development, logistics, supply chain optimization and sustainability projects.

“2025 results confirm the strategic direction we have chosen and the trust our customers place in us every day. We continued to invest in expanding our network, enhancing the omnichannel experience and developing our teams, while remaining committed to our promise of offering quality products and services at consistently low prices. In an economic environment that continues to present challenges for consumers, we aim to remain a trusted partner for all Romanians’ renovation and home improvement projects,” said Mathieu Bauduin, CEO of Leroy Merlin Romania.

In addition to investing in business development, Leroy Merlin continued to support projects with a positive impact on local communities. In 2025, the company allocated more than EUR 1.3 million to social responsibility initiatives in the fields of education, healthcare and environmental protection, contributing to national and local projects that support the sustainable development of communities across Romania.

“2025 demonstrated the resilience of our business model and the company’s ability to generate growth in a volatile economic environment. Our priority remains the sustainable development of the company through operational optimization and the implementation of projects that create long-term value for both our customers and the business,” said Sebastian Sypien, CFO of Leroy Merlin Romania.

In 2026, the company will maintain its investment pace and continue to develop solutions that respond even more effectively to consumers’ needs. In this context, Leroy Merlin is launching the ‘Choose Smart’ product category, a specially curated selection of home improvement products that combines high quality with low prices, offering customers even greater value for money.

The new category will be available both in physical stores and online and will be supported by dedicated communication aimed at simplifying customers’ purchasing decisions and helping them easily identify products that offer the best quality-to-price ratio.

*This is a press release.

Normal

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