Two lenders extend agreement for agricultural funding in Romania

by Romania Insider
Lenders Eximbank and Agricover have agreed to extend by four months and upgrade their lending agreement by RON 50 million (EUR 10,7 million at today’s rate), to RON 150 million (EUR 32.2 million).

Agricover would use the funds to lend Romanian agriculture investors. The agreement is valid until August 2019. The two banks have closed this type of agreement for the last six years.

