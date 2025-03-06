Le Bistrot Français becomes the only restaurant in Romania with a menu signed by a chef with two Michelin stars

Partner Content

Le Bistrot Français, part of the prestigious hospitality associations​ Relais & Châteaux, has started a collaboration with Chef Tom Meyer, one of the most appreciated French cooks, awarded by the Michelin guide and holding the title of Meilleur Ouvrier de France. Starting Monday, March 3, the restaurant’s menu will bear his signature, marking a special moment for Romanian gastronomy.​

Chef Tom Meyer said, "Le Bistrot Français is a place with soul, elegance, and a genuine passion for fine dining. I am honored to contribute to this design and bring my view to Bucharest. The menu celebrates the wealth of the French kitchen, refreshed with modern notes. I look forward to sharing this culinary journey with our guests."

“This is a really special moment for gastronomy in Romania, to have the privilege of collaborating with a two-Michelin-starred chef in creating the new spring menu. Tom Meyer’s experience, discipline, and creativity take Le Bistrot Français to an unprecedented level, reinforcing our commitment to​ offer the most refined culinary experience in Romania and providing a favorable pretext for the Michelin guide to come to our country," added Cristian Preotu, the founder and CEO of Le Manoir Group.

Through this collaboration, Le Bistrot Français becomes the only restaurant in Romania that offers a menu signed by a chef with such recognition from​ the Michelin guide, consolidating its position as a pioneer in local fine-dining gastronomy. Chef Meyer will work closely with Executive Chef Sorin Miftode to translate his vision into an exceptional culinary experience, where French tradition meets modern innovation.

Chef Tom Meyer – A French Gastronomic Visionary

A reference name​ in the gastronomy universe, Chef Tom Meyer has built an impressive career, working in some of the most renowned restaurants in France. A student of the legendary Anne-Sophie Pic, Meyer has shown his craftsmanship at Granite, Paris, where he got his first Michelin star only six months after opening and, later, at La Chèvre d'Or on the French Riviera. In these restaurants, he outlined​ his innovative culinary style, based on the perfect balance between the classical French techniques and modern influences.

The recognition received from​ the Michelin guide and the title of Meilleur Ouvrier de France in 2023, as well as winning the Taittinger International Culinary Prize and reaching the final of the Bocuse D'Or competition, are undeniable evidence of his exceptional talent and unique approach​ to gastronomy. His coming to Le Bistrot Français marks a defining moment for the Romanian culinary scene, bringing a new dimension of excellence in fine dining.

Celebrating ten years of existence, Le Bistrot Français has recently undergone an elegant renovation, signed by designer Corina Olaru, to reflect its new and ambitious gastronomy direction. The menu signed by Chef Tom Meyer proposes exceptional dishes that combine the highest-quality ingredients with innovative techniques, such as Foie gras ravioli, Burgundy snail tart and onion soup with herbs, turbot with smoked beetroot​​ and champagne, Hereford beef fillet, and sublime desserts.

A complete experience – Gastronomy, exceptional wines and art

Le Bistrot Français offers not just an exceptional menu but also one of the most appreciated wine lists in Romania, awarded with the Wine Spectator Award, including rare selections from Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne. The sophisticated atmosphere is complemented by works of art signed by Romanian classical painters such as Nicolae Tonitza and Eustaţiu Stoenescu, adding a distinctive, story-like note for guests.

For fine drinks afficionados, the Le Bistrot Français bar offers an impressive collection of rare cognacs, armagnacs, Calvados, and collectible whiskies, all carefully selected to complete​ the culinary experience.

“Our vision for 2025 is to develop the private club concept, which will include the restaurant, shops, and a series of unique related events and experiences, available only for the club members, who will also be able to access approximately three hundred other private clubs around the world,” added Cristian Preotu.

In the next three years, Chef Tom Meyer will coordinate the gastronomic strategy at Le Bistrot Français, bringing culinary excellence to the highest level. In this period, the restaurant will also bring in other Michelin-awarded chefs, who will be special guests in exceptional gastronomic experiences.

These exclusive events will complement Le Wine Club, the concept dedicated to fine dining and rare wine enthusiasts, offering a platform to explore the most sophisticated tastes and culinary techniques in the elegant ambiance of Le Bistrot Français.

(Photos by Razvan Salasan)