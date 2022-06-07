Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 08:44
Politics

Romania says it didn't receive request from Russia for flight permission for Lavrov's aircraft toward Serbia

07 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Civil Aviation Authority did not received any request from the Russian authorities regarding the overflight of any aircraft to transport Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, Romanian Government's spokesman Dan Cărbunaru said on June 6, Bursa reported.

Cărbunaru was commenting on the incident that prevented Russia's foreign minister from flying to Serbia.

Following the incident, involving Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bulgaria, the Roscosmos space director, general Dmitry Rogozin, threatened a group of countries, including Romania.

"I can confirm that, at least until the time of organizing the press briefing, the Romanian Civil Aviation Authority did not received any request from the Russian authorities regarding the overflight of any aircraft to transport the Russian minister. Foreign Minister," Cărbunaru said, when asked if there was such a request to the Romanian authorities.

A visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Serbia on June 6-7 has been cancelled, with three of Serbia's neighbors, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro, refusing to allow his plane to use their airspace. The ban on the use of airspace is a consequence of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

(Photo: Photonxt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 08:44
Politics

Romania says it didn't receive request from Russia for flight permission for Lavrov's aircraft toward Serbia

07 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Civil Aviation Authority did not received any request from the Russian authorities regarding the overflight of any aircraft to transport Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, Romanian Government's spokesman Dan Cărbunaru said on June 6, Bursa reported.

Cărbunaru was commenting on the incident that prevented Russia's foreign minister from flying to Serbia.

Following the incident, involving Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bulgaria, the Roscosmos space director, general Dmitry Rogozin, threatened a group of countries, including Romania.

"I can confirm that, at least until the time of organizing the press briefing, the Romanian Civil Aviation Authority did not received any request from the Russian authorities regarding the overflight of any aircraft to transport the Russian minister. Foreign Minister," Cărbunaru said, when asked if there was such a request to the Romanian authorities.

A visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Serbia on June 6-7 has been cancelled, with three of Serbia's neighbors, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro, refusing to allow his plane to use their airspace. The ban on the use of airspace is a consequence of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

(Photo: Photonxt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”