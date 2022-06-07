The Romanian Civil Aviation Authority did not received any request from the Russian authorities regarding the overflight of any aircraft to transport Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, Romanian Government's spokesman Dan Cărbunaru said on June 6, Bursa reported.

Cărbunaru was commenting on the incident that prevented Russia's foreign minister from flying to Serbia.

Following the incident, involving Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bulgaria, the Roscosmos space director, general Dmitry Rogozin, threatened a group of countries, including Romania.

"I can confirm that, at least until the time of organizing the press briefing, the Romanian Civil Aviation Authority did not received any request from the Russian authorities regarding the overflight of any aircraft to transport the Russian minister. Foreign Minister," Cărbunaru said, when asked if there was such a request to the Romanian authorities.

A visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Serbia on June 6-7 has been cancelled, with three of Serbia's neighbors, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro, refusing to allow his plane to use their airspace. The ban on the use of airspace is a consequence of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

(Photo: Photonxt/ Dreamstime)

