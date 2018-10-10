Late billionaire’s ex-wife held for embezzlement in Romania

Carmen Palade, the former wife of late Romanian billionaire Dan Adamescu, was held on Wednesday, October 10, after several hours of hearings in a case of embezzlement and tax evasion, according to judicial sources quoted by Mediafax.

She is a suspect for having embezzled RON 43 million (EUR 9.2 million) from local company Unirea Shopping Center, which owns the Unirea mall in downtown Bucharest and another mall in Brasov.

Carmen Palade, who has been general manager of Unirea Shopping Center for many years, fought with her husband and her step son Alexander Adamescu for the company’s control. She was removed from the company’s helm in 2017, after Dan Adamescu’s death. Alexander Adamescu took over the management and soon after that the company reported that the previous manager, Carmen Palade, had taken some RON 43 million out of the firm through fictitious management and service contracts closed with her own firms. Moreover, she allegedly took RON 3 million from the company’s accounts in cash, which she never returned.

Unirea Shopping Center and Alexander Adamescu, who controls 74% of the company’s shares, both filed criminal complaints against her.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)