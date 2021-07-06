Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache wins gold and bronze at Cairo World Cup

Romania’s top gymnast Larisa Iordache won gold and bronze medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cairo, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation announced.

With a score of 13.366 in the final, Iordache won the gold medal in the balance beam competition. Next on the podium were Diana Varinska (Ukraine) and Zeyna Ibrahim (Egypt).

Moreover, the Romanian gymnast was also a bronze medalist in the uneven bars event on Saturday (score 13.166).

Romanian artistic gymnasts Larisa Iordache, Maria Holbură, and Marian Drăgulescu have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Gimnastica; photo credit: Larisa Iordache)