Landmark building in north Romania city restored with EUR 1.4 mln EU funds

The Culture Palace in Targu Mures, a city in north-central Romania, will be refurbished with an EU financing worth EUR 1.5 million (RON 6.5 million), Agerpres reported. The non-refundable financing amounts to RON 6 million.

The building of the palace currently hosts several institutions: the Targu Mures State Philharmonic, the Mures County Library, the Art Museum, an art gallery and a permanent display of the Mures History Museum.

The refurbishment entails reparation works to the façade and the inside of the building, which was built between 1911 and 1913 in a Secession style with Transylvanian influences.

The exterior woodwork, the metallic decoration, the exterior stone elements, the metallic inscriptions on the façade and the electricity networks are all set for repairing. The stairs leading to the County Library will be repaired as well, as will be the walls in the Mirrors Room. Several paintings in the collection of the Art Museum will also be restored, and the organ in the concert hall of the philharmonic will undergo repairing. The organ is the only one in Romania to work on an electric-magnetic-pneumatic system, and was built in 1913 by the brothers Rieger of Jägesdorf.

The repairing work is meant to end a restoration process to the Culture Palace building that started 10 years ago. So far, the large concert hall, the hallways, the reading room of the library and the stained glass work have been repaired.

(Photo source: Wikipedia)