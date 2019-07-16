Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/16/2019 - 08:13
Business
LafargeHolcim takes over Romanian building blocks producer
16 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

LafargeHolcim, the biggest construction materials producer in Romania, took over Romanian building blocks producer Somaco from Swedish investment fund Oresa. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Somaco produces concrete blocks and autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC). The company had a turnover of RON 213 million (EUR 45.8 million) and a net profit of RON 18.8 million (EUR 4 million) in 2018.

Somaco has six factories and over 760 employees. Oresa bought the factories gradually starting 2008.

LafargeHolcim is the biggest cement producer in Romania, with a turnover of RON 1.27 billion (EUR 273 million) and a net profit of RON 182 million (EUR 39 million) in 2018. The group has close to 800 employees in the country. The acquisition will consolidate LafargeHolcim’s top position on the local market.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/16/2019 - 08:13
Business
LafargeHolcim takes over Romanian building blocks producer
16 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

LafargeHolcim, the biggest construction materials producer in Romania, took over Romanian building blocks producer Somaco from Swedish investment fund Oresa. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Somaco produces concrete blocks and autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC). The company had a turnover of RON 213 million (EUR 45.8 million) and a net profit of RON 18.8 million (EUR 4 million) in 2018.

Somaco has six factories and over 760 employees. Oresa bought the factories gradually starting 2008.

LafargeHolcim is the biggest cement producer in Romania, with a turnover of RON 1.27 billion (EUR 273 million) and a net profit of RON 182 million (EUR 39 million) in 2018. The group has close to 800 employees in the country. The acquisition will consolidate LafargeHolcim’s top position on the local market.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40