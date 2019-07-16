Construction work in Romania accelerates in the first five months of 2019

The volume of construction work in Romania increased by 23.1% in the first five months of this year compared to the same period of 2018, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the construction work increased by 14.5%. New construction work increased by 30.9% year-on-year, in gross terms, current repairs went up 9.6%, and capital repairs declined by 1.6%.

The non-residential construction segment saw the fastest increase – 39.9%, followed by residential construction – 33.1%, while engineering work, which mainly include state-financed infrastructure projects, rose by 7.6%.

The rebound in the construction sector comes after three years of declines. The construction work index dropped by 13.4% between 2016 and 2018.

