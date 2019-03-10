Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 08:17
Business
Lafarge Holcim gets approval for takeover of local player in Romania
03 October 2019
Romania’s Competition Council authorized the transaction by which the Romanian subsidiary of LafargeHolcim takes over Somaco Grup Prefabricate, a company that owns six plants with over 750 employees in Romania.

Somaco operates five prefabricated concrete factories in Teiuş, Timişoara, Târgovişte, Buzău, and Roman, as well as a factory for the production of autoclaved cellular concrete in Adjud. Holcim Romania specializes in the production of cement and concrete.

The LafargeHolcim Group is active in over 70 countries, mainly in the field of construction materials - cement, aggregates, concrete and asphalt.

Currently, LafargeHolcim group has two cement plants in Romania, in Câmpulung (Argeş county) and Aleşd (Bihor county), a milling station and three cement terminals in Turda (Cluj county), Roman (Iaşi county) and Bucharest, 15 ecological concrete stations, 3 aggregate stations, 2 special binder stations.

Holcim Romania is a member of the LafargeHolcim group, which was born following the merger between Lafarge (French company) and Holcim (Swiss company) in 2015.

The competition body found that the Somaco takeover does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or a substantial part of it.

