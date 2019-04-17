Romanian proximity store franchise LaDoiPasi targets 1,100 units

The LaDoiPaşi's franchise network, developed in Romania by German group Metro Cash & Carry, has reached over 820 stores and targets 1,100 units by the end of 2019, after having undergone a process of repositioning on the market. The target for end-2020 is even more ambitious: 2,000 units.

The franchise was launched in 2012 as an alternative to traditional proximity stores that were, and still are, closing down by the thousands per year under the pressure of large modern stores. In 2014, the network already reached 700 units, but then it contracted to 430 units in the autumn of 2016, before returning to growth again.

Currently, 40% of LaDoiPaşi stores are in the south of the country, 30% in the north and 30% in the west, with the retailer pursuing expansion in communities across the country, both urban and rural.

(Photo source: the company)