Over 1 mln labour contracts in Romania suspended or terminated so far
03 April 2020
The number of labour contracts that have been suspended or terminated since the introduction of the state of emergency exceeds one million, according to figures published by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on Thursday, April 2, local Agerpres reported.

Labour minister Violeta Alexandru said that the Government is prepared to pay unemployment benefits to as many as one million workers, under an emergency ordinance that provides for the payment from the state budget of 75% of the wages for employees under technical unemployment.

The Government has simplified the procedures for companies that want to get the Government’s support. Under previous procedures, the firms should have obtained a certificate demonstrating that their revenues have declined by more than 25% due to the Covid-19 crisis. Under simplified procedures, the requirement is waived - but the Government will check ex-post the 25% decline in revenues.  

The number of labour contracts suspended, registered as of Thursday at the Labor Inspection, was 862,557, while the number of labour contracts terminated amounted to 173,834. Cumulatively, a total of 1,036,391 employment contracts have been inactivated since the declaration of state of emergency, according to figures published Thursday by the Ministry of Labor.

Of the 862,557 suspended contracts, 239,279 were in the manufacturing industry, 171,454 in wholesale and retail / repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 115,080 in hotels and restaurants. Of the 173,834 contracts registered as being terminated on Thursday, 34,273 were in the wholesale and retail trade / repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 30,200 were in the manufacturing industry, and 21,431 in the construction sector.

(Photo source: Facebook/Violeta Alexandru)

1
 

