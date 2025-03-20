Healthcare

Turkish Koç Holding reportedly envisages EUR 100 mln hospital in Romania

20 March 2025

Turkish group Koç Holding is planning to expand its operations in Romania with its medical services divisions and is currently seeking land for a hospital that is expected to involve EUR 100 million in investments, according to Profit.ro.

Koç Holding is already active in Romania with automotive and home appliances through Fort Otosan, Arcelik (Beko Romania) and recently entered the renewable energy market with its company Entek Elektrik Üretim taking over for EUR 30 million two Romanian companies that hold the rights to develop a 214.26 MWdc photovoltaic project.

Koç Holding owns in Turkey Koç University Hospital, one of the highest quality hospitals in Istanbul, and last year acquired 7 more hospitals, belonging to Kemer Medical Center, which operates in Antalya.

The most recent healthcare investment was the acquisition of biotechnology company StemBio, known for its stem cell treatment initiatives.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)

