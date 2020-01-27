CMS - EMIS estimates Romania’s M&A market at EUR 3.74 bln in 2019

The mergers and acquisitions market in Romania reached around EUR 3.74 billion in 2019, just above half of that in 2018, with the retail, real estate and manufacturing sector generating half of the transactions, shows the Mergers and Acquisitions 2019 report carried by EMIS in partnership with CMS Law firm.

Romania continues to prove itself a stable provider of deals and the overall M&A activity in the country went up by 10% year-on-year to 143 transactions, according to the report.

Deal value came down from the record levels seen in the preceding year (EUR 7.23 bln in 2018), but the market still recorded more than ten deals over EUR 100 million, the same report said.

Romania has positioned itself well for international investors and there remains a healthy interest from investors from the US and western Europe, according to the authors of the report.

“We expect that the number of transactions that will be carried out this year [2020] will obviously increase in the conditions of maintaining a favorable global economic climate,” explained Rodica Manea, Partner, Corporate M&A CMS Romania.

Activity in the wholesale & retail sector has trended upwards with the sector more than doubling total deals and recording 22 deals in 2019, up 13 year-on-year. Still leading by some distance is the manufacturing sector with 28 deals. Both telecoms & IT and real estate & construction experienced a slight dip in activity.

Several large deals are in the pipeline in Romania, and expectations for a successful 2020 are high.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)