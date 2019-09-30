Newsroom
Politics
Romanian president shares photos from his youth on his campaign website
30 September 2019
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, who will run for a new term in the November presidential elections, shared photos from when he was young on his newly launched campaign website. But there are also photos from when he was mayor of Sibiu or from his first mandate as president of Romania.

The campaign website Iohannis.ro is split into several sections, namely Biography, The First Mandate, The Normal Romania, and Events. Each section is accompanied by one or more photos of Klaus Iohannis plus additional information.

For example, the biography section says that Iohannis was born on June 13, 1959 in Sibiu to an old Transylvanian Saxon family. He has been married since 1989 to Carmen Iohannis, an English teacher at a high school in Sibiu.

Young Klaus Iohannis
Photo: Iohannis.ro

“I grew up on the old streets, near the old town. I don’t think there’s a wall or hiding place left undiscovered at that time. Those were times when children could still run free on the streets, without worrying that something bad could happen to them. And nothing ever happened to any of us. Apart from this feeling of joy and freedom, I don't remember many things from childhood,” Iohannis says on his campaign website.

Young Klaus Iohannis
Photo: Iohannis.ro

There is also information about the start of his political life and about his achievements as mayor of Sibiu. Iohannis was a physics teacher before dedicating all his time to politics.

Klaus Iohannis was elected president of Romania on November 16, 2014 with 54.43% of votes. This November, he will run for a second term against candidates such as prime minister Viorica Dancila (PSD), Dan Barna (USR-PLUS Alliance), Theodor Paleologu (PMP) and Kelemen Hunor (UDMR).

[email protected]

(Opening photo: Presidency.ro)

