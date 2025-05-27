King Charles sends message of congratulations to Romania’s new president Nicușor Dan

His Majesty King Charles III sent a message of congratulations to Nicușor Dan as he officially took office as the new president of Romania. The letter was handed to the new Romanian leader on Monday, May 26, by British ambassador Giles Portman.

In the message, shared on social media by the British Embassy to Bucharest, King Charles extends "warmest congratulations" to Nicușor Dan and highlights the challenges that lie ahead, including climate change and the war in Ukraine. He notes that the Romanian president's mandate begins at a time of global uncertainty, stressing the need for unity in addressing common challenges.

"Dear Mr. President, my wife and I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to you on your election as President of Romania. Your tenure starts during a period of great uncertainty in Europe and in the world. Together, we face many challenges, from countering climate change and protecting Nature, to ending the terrible conflict in Ukraine," reads the letter.

The king also recalls their previous meeting at the Romexpo Centre in Bucharest in 2022, when Dan served as mayor of Bucharest. Expressing confidence in the future of UK–Romania relations, he writes: "I know that under your leadership not only will the relationship between our countries flourish, but we shall remain united in our work together, including in our support for Ukraine and the stability of the region."

Further on, King Charles reflects fondly on his long-standing ties with Romania, a country he has visited frequently over the past 27 years. He praises Romania's cultural and architectural heritage, as well as its people, whom he describes as "so lucky to have met."

"I know that, in the United Kingdom, Romania has the closest of friends and partners, a relationship made all the closer and vibrant by the presence of the flourishing Romanian diaspora here, who contribute so much to our country," the message concludes.

King Charles is connected to Romania by his deep love for Transylvania, a region he has visited on many occasions in the last 27 years. His most recent visit to Romania was in 2023 - his first overseas trip since being crowned.

Nicuşor Dan, the former mayor of Bucharest, was officially sworn in as Romania's new president on Monday, May 26, during a joint session of Parliament, marking the start of his mandate.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alex Nicodim)