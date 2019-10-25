KFC Romania abandons soda dispensers after bacteria found in ice

The KFC restaurants in Romania will only sell bottled beverages, the company decided after the Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) temporarily suspended the use of soda dispensers in the chains’ units.

The operator of KFC restaurants in Romania, Sphera Franchise Group, announced that, upon a control in the chain’s restaurants, ANPC found bacteria in a limited number of ice dispensing machines and the use of allegedly unauthorized drink dispenser machines and ice producing machines. Following these developments, SFG has immediately launched an internal investigation to determine the technical or other causes that may have led to those isolated instances (bacteria found in dispensers).

SFG also explained that, although the practice of selling beverages prepared for immediate consumption using ingredients supplied by a third party is a general practice (among fast food restaurants) and does not fall under the category of beverage production, it decided to sell only bottled soft drinks following ANPC’s decision.

(Photo source: ID 127567482 © Ratana21 | Dreamstime.com)