Former Mercedes exec Katrin Adt appointed CEO of Renault's Romanian-born brand Dacia

Katrin Adt will take over as CEO of the car brand Dacia, succeeding Denis Le Vot, who is leaving the company, Renault Group announced.

Previously VP at Mercedes, she will also be a member of the group's Leadership Team. As part of the new organizational set-up, she reports to Renault Group's Chief Growth Officer, Fabrice Cambolive.

Adt has nearly 26 years of experience in the automotive industry, having worked for Daimler and Mercedes-Benz. With a background in law, she has held various senior positions, including CEO of Mercedes-Benz in Luxembourg, VP of Human Resources Development at Daimler, CEO of the Smart brand, and subsequently CEO of Mercedes-Benz Own Retail Europe.

More recently, she headed the Corporate Audit at Mercedes-Benz. With a career mainly focused on sales and retail, she led several fundamental transformations, including the transition of Smart into a 100% electric brand.

Now recognized as the specialist brand for affordable mobility, Dacia is currently expanding rapidly, notably with the launch of its C-segment SUV, Bigster.

"We are delighted to welcome Katrin to the helm of Dacia. Her extensive knowledge and expertise in business development will enable us to continue the brand's momentum and, above all, to tackle the next challenge together: electrifying the product range "à la Dacia". Now that the brand is firmly established on the European retail market podium, it is up to us to make it a new benchmark in electrified vehicles," said Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Growth Officer of Renault Group.

"Shaping businesses for the future has always been my driving force. Today, we stand at a pivotal moment—both technologically and socially—in our relationship with the automobile. Dacia has consistently demonstrated the relevance of its approach through products that resonate deeply with customer expectations. More than just a brand, Dacia stands for a bold, intelligent, and accessible vision of mobility," Katrin Adt, CEO of Dacia, said.

(Photo: Renault Group)

simona@romania-insider.com