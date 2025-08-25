Romanian car brand Dacia dominates European sales in July with top car

Dacia Sandero was Europe’s top-selling car in July, the fourth monthly sales win for the small hatchback in 2025. The others came in January, February, and March.

By outselling its competitors, the Sandero put an end to the three-month streak in which Renault Clio dominated this ranking, noted Autonews.com.

After the first seven months of this year, over 150,000 Dacia Sandero units were sold in Europe, with the model manufactured at the Mioveni plant continuing its trend from 2024, when it was the best-selling car.

In July alone, Dacia sold over 24,000 cars, down 9% compared to the same month in 2024. Nevertheless, it managed to lead the ranking this month. The Sandero sold best in France, Italy, and Germany.

After the Dacia Sandero, the best-selling cars in Europe are the Peugeot 208, Volkswagen Golf, Volkswagen T-Roc, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Dacia Duster.

Dacia Sandero was also the best-selling car in Europe in 2024 across the EU, European Free Trade Association countries, and the United Kingdom. Renault Clio and Volkswagen Golf followed. The Tesla Model Y slipped to fourth but remained by far the most popular electric car model in Europe in 2024.

The Dacia plant in Mioveni employs roughly 6,900 people and produces the Bigster, Duster, Logan, Sandero Stepway, and Jogger models. The plant also makes parts for other Renault plants that assemble Logan, Sandero, and Duster models.

