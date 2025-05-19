Major bicycle parts maker goes ahead with plans for Romanian factory

Taiwanese group DDK, one of the world's largest manufacturers of bicycle saddles and components, has registered in Romania the company DDK Europe Bicycle Components, based in Timisoara, Romania, marking a new stage in the group's plan to open a production facility in the country, according to Profit.ro. DDK unveiled its plans for a factory in Romania back in 2023.

The main activity of DDK Europe Bicycle Components is "manufacture of bicycles and vehicles for disabled people" and is owned by DDK Group Co. Ltd.

At the time of the 2023 announcement, company representatives said that the decision to open a factory in Romania was made to provide more flexibility and increase the level of service for customers in Europe. Also that year, they established a first company in Romania – DDK Europe, with headquarters in Arad.

"We have been thinking about expanding into Europe for a long time. A European factory is the first part of a strategy that will eventually lead to the opening of a full-fledged European production base," said Joy Sung, DDK's global marketing director.

(Photo source: Marekusz/Dreamstime.com)