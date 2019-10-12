Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 10:07
Expat Life
In town: JW Marriott hotel launches "around the world" Sunday brunch experience
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, one of the top five-star hotels in Romania’s capital, has launched a new Sunday brunch concept that allows customers to experience an array of over 200 dishes from around the world. The area dedicated to the brunch includes three restaurants and lounges: Cucina – The Italian Kitchen, JW Steakhouse and Vienna Lounge, allowing guests to freely enjoy any of the specialties prepared by the chefs.

The Bubble On brunch experience comes with ten live cooking stations that prepare sushi, Indian, Mexican, Chinese, fresh fish and seafood dishes, a cheese lovers’ station, an Italian cold cuts station and more. The carving station provides a variety of bone-in and boneless meat cuts, including USDA Black Angus beef, while some of the attractions at the sweets buffet include a fountain with over 30 kg of chocolate, the JW cheesecake, Thai rolled ice cream and a cotton candy station. The experience also includes DJ and live music moments as well as a kids’ club.

“Cooking and food are often the best way to share values and feelings and this is very true to our brand’s values. We wanted to bring this to life with our new brunch concept, that offers the ultimate food experience and more to our customers: an event that is diverse and relaxing at the same time,” said Tino Lindner, General Manager at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

During the Christmas celebrations, the brunch will include a wide variety of traditional Romanian and international dishes.

Prices start from RON 275 (EUR 58 per person).

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of JW Marriott Hotel)

Comments
Slideshow
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 10:07
Expat Life
In town: JW Marriott hotel launches "around the world" Sunday brunch experience
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, one of the top five-star hotels in Romania’s capital, has launched a new Sunday brunch concept that allows customers to experience an array of over 200 dishes from around the world. The area dedicated to the brunch includes three restaurants and lounges: Cucina – The Italian Kitchen, JW Steakhouse and Vienna Lounge, allowing guests to freely enjoy any of the specialties prepared by the chefs.

The Bubble On brunch experience comes with ten live cooking stations that prepare sushi, Indian, Mexican, Chinese, fresh fish and seafood dishes, a cheese lovers’ station, an Italian cold cuts station and more. The carving station provides a variety of bone-in and boneless meat cuts, including USDA Black Angus beef, while some of the attractions at the sweets buffet include a fountain with over 30 kg of chocolate, the JW cheesecake, Thai rolled ice cream and a cotton candy station. The experience also includes DJ and live music moments as well as a kids’ club.

“Cooking and food are often the best way to share values and feelings and this is very true to our brand’s values. We wanted to bring this to life with our new brunch concept, that offers the ultimate food experience and more to our customers: an event that is diverse and relaxing at the same time,” said Tino Lindner, General Manager at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

During the Christmas celebrations, the brunch will include a wide variety of traditional Romanian and international dishes.

Prices start from RON 275 (EUR 58 per person).

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of JW Marriott Hotel)

Comments
Slideshow
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 December 2019
Business
Romanian prosecutors close criminal case related to historic debt of Petromidia refinery
10 December 2019
Business
Romanian tech startup gets USD 14 mln financing to continue accelerated international expansion
09 December 2019
Entertainment
Romania, “bullied” along with US president Trump at “NATO cafeteria” in Saturday Night Live episode
09 December 2019
Social
Romanian households spend over a quarter of their budget on food, the highest share in EU
09 December 2019
Social
US judge slaps 20-year jail sentence on Romanian hacker
08 December 2019
Politics
Bucharest mayor officially says she will run for new term, makes offensive comment about PM
06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40