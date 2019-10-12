In town: JW Marriott hotel launches "around the world" Sunday brunch experience

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, one of the top five-star hotels in Romania’s capital, has launched a new Sunday brunch concept that allows customers to experience an array of over 200 dishes from around the world. The area dedicated to the brunch includes three restaurants and lounges: Cucina – The Italian Kitchen, JW Steakhouse and Vienna Lounge, allowing guests to freely enjoy any of the specialties prepared by the chefs.

The Bubble On brunch experience comes with ten live cooking stations that prepare sushi, Indian, Mexican, Chinese, fresh fish and seafood dishes, a cheese lovers’ station, an Italian cold cuts station and more. The carving station provides a variety of bone-in and boneless meat cuts, including USDA Black Angus beef, while some of the attractions at the sweets buffet include a fountain with over 30 kg of chocolate, the JW cheesecake, Thai rolled ice cream and a cotton candy station. The experience also includes DJ and live music moments as well as a kids’ club.

“Cooking and food are often the best way to share values and feelings and this is very true to our brand’s values. We wanted to bring this to life with our new brunch concept, that offers the ultimate food experience and more to our customers: an event that is diverse and relaxing at the same time,” said Tino Lindner, General Manager at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

During the Christmas celebrations, the brunch will include a wide variety of traditional Romanian and international dishes.

Prices start from RON 275 (EUR 58 per person).

(Photo source: courtesy of JW Marriott Hotel)