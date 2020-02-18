Hotel industry software developed in Romania, awarded at London conference

Juyo Analytics, a software platform developed by a company with offices in Romania, received the award for the most innovative software solution in the hospitality industry at the Opportunity 2020 event, held in London, Startupcafe.ro reported.

The software is a data visualization and analytics platform, which allows hotels to increase their profitability. It connects data from various commercial department into one single place, turning them into visuals allowing users to spot profit opportunities easier. It directs users to key focus areas by visualizing main business drivers such as the business mix, channel mix, source markets, rate codes, groups, meeting and events and corporate account data.

The software is used by hotels such as InterContinental, Hilton, Radisson, Story, Nobis, First, Choice, GLH and Pandox.

It was developed by HSDS, a software company with offices in Baia Mare and Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania. The company develops develops solutions for hospitality industry companies, from hotels to online tourism agencies or consultancy companies. It has a team of over 100 employees and partners and over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry,

“Twenty years ago, when I established my first software company in Baia Mare, everybody was wondering: ‘What does this Dutchman want to do in a mining town? The rest is history. I am very proud of my entire team at HSDS, which receives the world recognition for exceptional software services’,” Adriaan Kleingeld, CEO and founder of HSDS, said, quoted by Startupcafe.ro

At this year’s edition, Opportunity 2020 gathered 400 commercial leaders and revenue management specialists for industry debates on the impact of technological change on revenue management.

