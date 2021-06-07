Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 08:33
Politics

Romania's justice minister moves to dismantle Special Section after Venice Commission comments

06 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian minister of justice Stelian Ion, a representative of the reformist USR PLUS, announced that he would initiate the procedures in the ruling coalition for summoning joint sitting of the Chambers to dismantle the controversial Special Section.

The announcement comes after the Romanian Government received the recommendations issued by the Venice Commission on the issue. According to minister Ion, the Commission recommends unconditional dismantling of the Special Section, with the functions transferred to the national anticorruption directorate (DNA) and with no other amendments attached.

Under the compromise solution negotiated by the ruling coalition, the Special Section would have been dismantled - but the magistrates would have been investigated only with the prior consent of the magistrates' body CSM.

The controversial amendment, reportedly promoted by the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR, has never really been accepted by USR PLUS - for the 'immunity' provided to magistrates. In fact, the amendment generated tensions within the ruling coalition as Ludovic Orban - the leader of the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) argued against the notifications sent to the Venice Commission - a detail that minister Ion hasn't forgotten.

"The opinion received today shows that notifying the Venice Commission was the right decision. If we had continued with the project in the Chamber of Deputies, we would have maintained that mechanism criticized by the Commission (immunity of magistrates). I believe that [Liberal] president Orban was wrong in this regard, and the Venice Commission's referral was correct," justice minister Ion said, according to G4media.ro.

He also said that "he expects his coalition colleagues to keep their promise and observe the ruling program."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)
 

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 14:01
24 June 2021
RI +
History special: Luigi Cazzavillan, the Italian who founded one of Romania’s most famous newspapers
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 08:33
Politics

Romania's justice minister moves to dismantle Special Section after Venice Commission comments

06 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian minister of justice Stelian Ion, a representative of the reformist USR PLUS, announced that he would initiate the procedures in the ruling coalition for summoning joint sitting of the Chambers to dismantle the controversial Special Section.

The announcement comes after the Romanian Government received the recommendations issued by the Venice Commission on the issue. According to minister Ion, the Commission recommends unconditional dismantling of the Special Section, with the functions transferred to the national anticorruption directorate (DNA) and with no other amendments attached.

Under the compromise solution negotiated by the ruling coalition, the Special Section would have been dismantled - but the magistrates would have been investigated only with the prior consent of the magistrates' body CSM.

The controversial amendment, reportedly promoted by the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR, has never really been accepted by USR PLUS - for the 'immunity' provided to magistrates. In fact, the amendment generated tensions within the ruling coalition as Ludovic Orban - the leader of the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) argued against the notifications sent to the Venice Commission - a detail that minister Ion hasn't forgotten.

"The opinion received today shows that notifying the Venice Commission was the right decision. If we had continued with the project in the Chamber of Deputies, we would have maintained that mechanism criticized by the Commission (immunity of magistrates). I believe that [Liberal] president Orban was wrong in this regard, and the Venice Commission's referral was correct," justice minister Ion said, according to G4media.ro.

He also said that "he expects his coalition colleagues to keep their promise and observe the ruling program."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)
 

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 14:01
24 June 2021
RI +
History special: Luigi Cazzavillan, the Italian who founded one of Romania’s most famous newspapers
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted