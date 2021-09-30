Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 08:36
Business

Greek retailer Jumbo opens fewer stores in RO this year but prepares robust comeback

30 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek toy and decoration retailer Jumbo is preparing to launch operations at the new hypermarket in Craiova, the only project that was still pursued during this year after troubles caused by pandemic restrictions and supply chain disruptions, Profit.ro reported.

However, the Greek group says that it has not given up investments and wants to expand in Iași and Sibiu after already buying land for new stores.

The hypermarket in Craiova, initially scheduled for launch in 2020 but postponed for this year due to the pandemic, will be inaugurated by the end of the year, the company already starting staff recruitment.

Jumbo Romania's investments in land for new stores and warehouses reached EUR 15.7 mln in the first half of the year, compared to acquisitions of EUR 3.5 mln in 2020.

(Photo: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 08:36
Business

Greek retailer Jumbo opens fewer stores in RO this year but prepares robust comeback

30 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek toy and decoration retailer Jumbo is preparing to launch operations at the new hypermarket in Craiova, the only project that was still pursued during this year after troubles caused by pandemic restrictions and supply chain disruptions, Profit.ro reported.

However, the Greek group says that it has not given up investments and wants to expand in Iași and Sibiu after already buying land for new stores.

The hypermarket in Craiova, initially scheduled for launch in 2020 but postponed for this year due to the pandemic, will be inaugurated by the end of the year, the company already starting staff recruitment.

Jumbo Romania's investments in land for new stores and warehouses reached EUR 15.7 mln in the first half of the year, compared to acquisitions of EUR 3.5 mln in 2020.

(Photo: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
27 September 2021
Politics
European Commission greenlights Romania’s EUR 29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan
27 September 2021
RI +
Autumn special: More wineries to visit in Romania
30 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Destinations to discover traditional foods
24 September 2021
Culture
2021 European Heritage Awards: Small wooden church in Romania wins Grand Prix & Public Choice Award
24 September 2021
RI +
Film review and interview – Wild Romania, a ten-year journey from idea to breathtaking nature documentary
15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US