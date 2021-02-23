Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/23/2021 - 13:48
Social

Covid-19: Romania could receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April

23 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania could receive the first doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in April, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, told radio station Digi FM.

It would be the fourth vaccine used in the country, in addition to the ones manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

“As we know, Johnson & Johnson filed the request to receive the authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). We expect this authorization to come mid-March, which means that in April, we could receive the first doses from Johnson & Johnson,” Gheorghiţă said.

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine is a single-shot adenovirus vector one, which will help make the vaccination process simpler, Gheorghiţă explained.

“It has one big advantage. At this point, it seems that one dose is enough. This simplifies a lot the vaccination process. The storage and distribution conditions are similar, with an average temperature of +2, +8 degrees Celsius. So we would have a fourth vaccine allowing the acceleration of the vaccination campaign and increased access to vaccination,” he explained.

Romania started the vaccination campaign on December 27 of last year. It is currently in the second phase, targeting vulnerable groups and staff in essential areas, after the first phase covered healthcare professionals. 

The vaccination of the general public will start in April, Gheorghiţă said.

Once all the vaccination centers in the country are open, more than 100,000 people could receive the vaccine daily, he explained.

“We have a usage rate of the doses received of more than 90% so far. This shows people’s high interest in vaccination. This is welcome, given that today some 30% of the vaccination points are open. In April, we aim to open all vaccination points, considering that we will continue with the second phase. At the same time, we will open the third vaccination phase starting April. Considering this, I am convinced we will reach that vaccination pace of more than 100,000 people per day,” he said.

By February 22, 819,447 people received the vaccine against Covid-19: 589,641 both doses and 229,806 the first dose. In the past 24 hours, 29,865 people received the vaccine.

(Photo: Siam Pukkato/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/23/2021 - 13:48
Social

Covid-19: Romania could receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April

23 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania could receive the first doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in April, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, told radio station Digi FM.

It would be the fourth vaccine used in the country, in addition to the ones manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

“As we know, Johnson & Johnson filed the request to receive the authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). We expect this authorization to come mid-March, which means that in April, we could receive the first doses from Johnson & Johnson,” Gheorghiţă said.

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine is a single-shot adenovirus vector one, which will help make the vaccination process simpler, Gheorghiţă explained.

“It has one big advantage. At this point, it seems that one dose is enough. This simplifies a lot the vaccination process. The storage and distribution conditions are similar, with an average temperature of +2, +8 degrees Celsius. So we would have a fourth vaccine allowing the acceleration of the vaccination campaign and increased access to vaccination,” he explained.

Romania started the vaccination campaign on December 27 of last year. It is currently in the second phase, targeting vulnerable groups and staff in essential areas, after the first phase covered healthcare professionals. 

The vaccination of the general public will start in April, Gheorghiţă said.

Once all the vaccination centers in the country are open, more than 100,000 people could receive the vaccine daily, he explained.

“We have a usage rate of the doses received of more than 90% so far. This shows people’s high interest in vaccination. This is welcome, given that today some 30% of the vaccination points are open. In April, we aim to open all vaccination points, considering that we will continue with the second phase. At the same time, we will open the third vaccination phase starting April. Considering this, I am convinced we will reach that vaccination pace of more than 100,000 people per day,” he said.

By February 22, 819,447 people received the vaccine against Covid-19: 589,641 both doses and 229,806 the first dose. In the past 24 hours, 29,865 people received the vaccine.

(Photo: Siam Pukkato/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments