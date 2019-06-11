Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 11:11
Events
Johann Strauss Ensemble tours Romania in December
06 November 2019
Johann Strauss Ensemble and master conductor Russell McGregor will return to Romania this December for the Vienna Crystal Christmas tour that will comprise seven cities.

The first concert is scheduled for December 11 and will take place at the Patria Hall in Brasov, local News.ro reported. The tour will continue with concerts at the Romanian National Opera in Cluj-Napoca on December 12, the Ion Besoiu Cultural Center in Sibiu on December 13, the Culture Palace in Targu Mures on December 14, the State Philharmonic in Arad on December 15, the Ion Dumitrescu Philharmonic in Ramnicu Valcea on December 16, and the National Opera in Bucharest on December 18.

The concert program will include masterpieces belonging to some of the most important composers of all time such as Johann Strauss, Franz Lehar, Karl Komzak, Julius Fucik, as well as the famous Christmas Oratorio by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Tickets for the Vienna Crystal Christmas concert in Bucharest cost between RON 90 and RON 250 and can be purchased online at ticketnet.ro, bilet.ro, startickets.ro and tickets.operanb.ro. The tickets for the other concerts can be purchased from the locations’ ticket offices or online at bilete.ro, bilet.ro, ticketnet.ro, and biletmaster.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Johann Strauss Ensemble & Russell McGregor)

