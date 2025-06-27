Most Romanians optimistic about AI but third fear for their jobs, study shows

More than three-quarters of Romanians (76%) see Artificial Intelligence as an opportunity for the economy and society, although half of them also acknowledge its risks, according to a new RoCoach and Novel Research study.

Overall, over one-third of respondents (35.7%) believe that AI will primarily lead to job losses, even if new types of roles will also emerge. Another 42% anticipate a balanced outcome: the disappearance of certain jobs offset by the emergence of others in similar proportions, while only 11% believe AI will generate more jobs than it will eliminate.

Concerns over AI’s impact on employment increase with age and are more pronounced among individuals with lower levels of education. In contrast, among active users of AI technologies, nearly 67% view AI as a major opportunity, compared to just 18.7% among those who have heard of AI but never used it.

Romanians are also wary about AI being used in performance evaluations. Only 20.2% of respondents support AI conducting evaluations independently, without human oversight, while nearly 40% are open to AI involvement only if assessments are carried out jointly with a human manager. Over 35% of respondents express discomfort with automated evaluations and outright reject them.

More than half of Romanians (64.6%) believe that the state should actively support professional training in AI, particularly within strategic industries (36.9%) or to prevent technological unemployment (27.7%). Public perception therefore indicates a clear expectation for the state to prepare the economy for AI-driven transformation.

Young people (ages 18–29) are the most vocal segment in this direction, with 45% believing AI could become a strategic pillar for Romania’s competitiveness. Their expectation is for the government to foster a national strategy that promotes private investment, innovation, and talent development to ensure Romania keeps pace in the emerging AI-driven global economy.

“Research confirms that Romanians are not resistant to change, but they seek balance and protection. We see a society that doesn't reject AI, but rather looks for clear reference points to integrate it smoothly into professional life. And in the face of a paradigm-shifting phenomenon, we must build more than just technical skills; we must cultivate discernment, adaptability, and human-centered leadership,” says Mihai Stănescu, founder of RoCoach, Romania’s first coaching company and developer of the Organizational Transition Quotient.

The RoCoach and Novel Research AI perception study is meant to explore how Romanians envision their future in a rapidly changing society.

“The results reveal a society that is polarized not only politically, but also digitally, with significant generational, regional, and educational disparities. In such a context, AI can either serve as a catalyst for inclusion or become a driver of exclusion. For Romania to navigate this transition successfully, we need coherent policies, leaders grounded in reality, and decisions that reflect people’s actual perceptions and needs”, says Marian Marcu, Managing Partner of Novel Research.

The study was conducted on a sample of 800 individuals from urban areas, aged 18 to 64, professionally active, and internet users. Data collection took place in May-June 2025 using the CAWI method (Computer Assisted Web Interviews).

(Photo source: Nataliia Mysik | Dreamstime.com)