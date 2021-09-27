Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Sports

Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka wins Romania’s Tiriac-Nastase Trophy

27 September 2021
Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka won the first edition of the Tiriac-Nastase Trophy in Bucharest, Romania. In the final, which lasted just over an hour, he defeated Slovakia’s Filip Horansky 6-3, 6-2.

Former tennis champion Ilie Nastase attended the award ceremony alongside George Cosac, vice president and interim president of the Romanian Tennis Federation, and tournament director Dumitru Haradau.

Tiriac-Nastase Trophy (Trofeul Tiriac-Nastase) is an ATP Challenger 80 tournament organized by the Romanian Tennis Federation in partnership with the Romanian Olympic Foundation and the Ion Tiriac Foundation.

Ruben Gonzales and Hunter Johnson were the tournament’s doubles champions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Tenis)

