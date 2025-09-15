J Balvin to perform in Dubai for first time at Untold Festival

Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin will perform in Dubai for the first time this November, headlining Untold, the globally recognized festival born in Romania. The event will take place from November 6 to 9 at Dubai Parks and Resorts, featuring more than 100 international acts across five stages.

The festival is staged in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

J Balvin, one of the world’s most-streamed Latin artists with more than 35 million records sold, will join a lineup that includes Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Eric Prydz, and Gordo.

Known for blending reggaeton with Latin rhythms and crossover hits, the 39-year-old singer has won five Latin Grammy Awards, 11 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and holds the record for most No. 1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart.

Rolling Stone hailed his 2019 collaborative album with Bad Bunny, Oasis, as one of the best Latin albums of the year, while earlier this summer, J Balvin performed at the FIFA Club World Cup’s opening ceremony. His single Rio recently topped the Billboard Latin Airplay chart, marking his 38th No. 1.

Organizers said Untold Dubai is the only Middle Eastern venue where J Balvin will perform in 2025. The festival’s second edition will combine reggaeton, electronic, house, techno, and underground sounds for what they described as “a four-day journey into global entertainment.”

Tickets and further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)