UNTOLD X, the 10th anniversary edition of Romania’s largest music festival, generated more than EUR 120 million for the local economy in Cluj-Napoca and surrounding counties, according to figures released after the event. Over 470,000 people attended the four-day festival, filling hotels and restaurants to capacity and creating a significant boost for local businesses, the organizers said.

The festival, which has become one of the top three music events worldwide by attendance, also drove an increase in international tourism. Organizers reported that fans from more than 150 countries took part this year, with notable growth from Western Europe, North America, and Asia. International attendance rose by 25% compared to last year.

Local authorities and businesses benefited directly from the influx. Accommodation, food services, and transport operated at full capacity, while contracts signed for the use of Cluj Arena, Central Park, the Polyvalent Hall, and other venues exceeded RON 1.3 million, according to the organizers.

Additional investments were made in temporary infrastructure and in repairing and protecting public spaces used during the event, including the stadium turf and surrounding pedestrian areas.

UNTOLD has become a major economic driver for Cluj-Napoca over the past decade, with each edition bringing in tens of millions of euros to the regional economy. The 2025 edition set a new record in both attendance and financial impact.

The next edition, branded UNTOLD ONE, is scheduled for 2026 in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo source: the organizers)