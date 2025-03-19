JAZZx: Bela Fleck, Meshell Ndegeocello to perform at this year's festival in Timișoara

Bela Fleck, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Adi Oasis are among the artists set to perform at this year's edition of JAZZx, the jazz festival held in Timișoara, in western Romania.

They add to the first announced names, namely Jacob Banks, The Philharmonik, New Fossils, and Zaharenco.

The event, at its 13th edition this year, will take place between July 4 and July 6 in the city's Liberty Square (Piața Libertății). Its program "celebrates the stylistic richness and talent of Romanian and international artists," according to a release quoted by Agerpres.

Winner of 18 Grammy Awards (42 nominations / Grammy 2025 for 'Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella'), Bela Fleck has "redefined the banjo, transforming it from a traditional instrument into a vector of musical innovation."

At JAZZx 2025, together with Edmar Castaneda - a Colombian harp virtuoso, known for his collaborations with Hiromi, Paquito D'Rivera and Gregoire Maret - and Antonio Sanchez - a five-time Grammy-winning drummer, famous for his collaborations with Pat Metheny and the soundtrack to the film Birdman - he is expected "to create a captivating musical dialogue, full of surprising rhythms, sophisticated harmonies and a special energy."

Meshell Ndegeocello has been recognized "for her talent for combining diverse musical influences, from funk and soul to jazz, hip hop, reggae and rock." Winner of this year's Grammy Award for 'Best Alternative Jazz Album' and with two other awards and 13 nominations under her belt, Meshell has collaborated with artists such as the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Alanis Morissette, and many others throughout her career.

Adi Oasis is a soul-funk R&B artist and producer. Her latest album, Lotus Glow, combines "political and social themes with a captivating sound aesthetic."

(Illustration: JazzX Facebook Page)

