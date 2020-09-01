Concert series brings top jazz names to Bucharest

The fourth season of the Jazz Nouveau concert series, held in Control Club in Bucharest, will bring top jazz names to the capital. Among them are Erik Truffaz Quartet, Tonbruket, Dominic Miller and Phronesis.

The first concert in the series is scheduled on January 27th, with a performance from Liquid Salloon, namely Amir Bresler – drums (Avishai Cohen, Kutiman Orchestra), Sefi Zisling-trumpet (Funk’n’stein, The Ramirez Brothers), Nomo-keyboards, Elyasaf Bashari-bass, Roi Avivi-guitar.

Erik Truffaz, often compared to Miles Davis, is scheduled to perform on February 10. The artist, who is currently on a European tour, will present in Bucharest his most recent album “Lune Rouge”.

On February 12, Italian group Chat Noir is scheduled to perform, while Tonbruket, the group of Swedish bass player Dan Berglund, will go on stage in Control on February 12.

In March, Argentine guitarist Dominic Miller, known for his collaboration with Sting, will entertain the Bucharest public. He previously performed alongside names such as Tina Turner, Phil Collins, Vinnie Colaiuta, Katie Melua, Manu Katche, and The Pretenders.

On March 23, guitarist Eivind Aarset returns to Control Club in a new project, alongside Italian musicians Michele Rabbia (drums) and Gianluca Petrella (trombone).

On April 6, Anglo-Scandinavian trio Phronesis will also perform in Bucharest. They will present their newest album, “We Are All’”.

Concerts start at 20:00, while access opens for the public at 19:30. Tickets are available at eventbook.ro.

(Photo: Jazz Nouveau Facebook Page)