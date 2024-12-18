Renowned Swedish artist Jay-Jay Johanson to concert in Bucharest in March

Jay-Jay Johanson, a Swedish artist known for his melancholic and minimalist vocal style, is returning to Romania for a concert in Bucharest on Wednesday, March 5, at Expirat – Halele Carol.

Johanson, born in Trollhättan on October 11, 1968, began composing music during his teenage years. In 1996, he released his debut album, Whiskey. The album’s instant success, characterized by his jazzy voice layered over trip-hop beats and accompanied by musical arrangements inspired by film noir, catapulted Jay-Jay Johanson into the charts and launched the first of many world tours.

The artist is considered a symbol of Scandinavian elegance and remains very active now, 28 years after his debut. In 2023, he released his 14th studio album, Fetish, a mix of melancholic tracks and danceable electro pop hits.

On March 5, 2025, Jay-Jay Johanson returns to Bucharest with a repertoire spanning his entire discography. Tickets are available in advance at the early bird price of RON 85 (for the first 100 tickets) online at Eventbook.ro and through Eventbook's partner network. Subsequently, tickets will be available at RON 100 RON and RON 120 (on the day of the event).

