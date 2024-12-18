Events

Renowned Swedish artist Jay-Jay Johanson to concert in Bucharest in March

18 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Jay-Jay Johanson, a Swedish artist known for his melancholic and minimalist vocal style, is returning to Romania for a concert in Bucharest on Wednesday, March 5, at Expirat – Halele Carol. 

Johanson, born in Trollhättan on October 11, 1968,  began composing music during his teenage years. In 1996, he released his debut album, Whiskey. The album’s instant success, characterized by his jazzy voice layered over trip-hop beats and accompanied by musical arrangements inspired by film noir, catapulted Jay-Jay Johanson into the charts and launched the first of many world tours. 

The artist is considered a symbol of Scandinavian elegance and remains very active now, 28 years after his debut. In 2023, he released his 14th studio album, Fetish, a mix of melancholic tracks and danceable electro pop hits. 

On March 5, 2025, Jay-Jay Johanson returns to Bucharest with a repertoire spanning his entire discography. Tickets are available in advance at the early bird price of RON 85 (for the first 100 tickets) online at Eventbook.ro and through Eventbook's partner network. Subsequently, tickets will be available at RON 100 RON and RON 120 (on the day of the event). 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Renowned Swedish artist Jay-Jay Johanson to concert in Bucharest in March

18 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Jay-Jay Johanson, a Swedish artist known for his melancholic and minimalist vocal style, is returning to Romania for a concert in Bucharest on Wednesday, March 5, at Expirat – Halele Carol. 

Johanson, born in Trollhättan on October 11, 1968,  began composing music during his teenage years. In 1996, he released his debut album, Whiskey. The album’s instant success, characterized by his jazzy voice layered over trip-hop beats and accompanied by musical arrangements inspired by film noir, catapulted Jay-Jay Johanson into the charts and launched the first of many world tours. 

The artist is considered a symbol of Scandinavian elegance and remains very active now, 28 years after his debut. In 2023, he released his 14th studio album, Fetish, a mix of melancholic tracks and danceable electro pop hits. 

On March 5, 2025, Jay-Jay Johanson returns to Bucharest with a repertoire spanning his entire discography. Tickets are available in advance at the early bird price of RON 85 (for the first 100 tickets) online at Eventbook.ro and through Eventbook's partner network. Subsequently, tickets will be available at RON 100 RON and RON 120 (on the day of the event). 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Study: Investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange became cautious in 2024
18 December 2024
Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals optimistic outlook for Romanian real estate market in 2025
18 December 2024
Politics
Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says
18 December 2024
M&A
Altex acquires Brico Dépôt Romania from Kingfisher at EUR 70 mln enterprise value
18 December 2024
Energy
Sale of E.ON Romania to Hungary’s MVM is not a done deal, energy minister says
18 December 2024
Macro
Fitch cuts outlook on Romania's fragile rating to negative over political uncertainty
17 December 2024
Politics
EC opens proceedings against TikTok for election risks after Romanian presidential elections
17 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Parliament adopts new Forestry Code with key measures for forest protection, green belts, public access