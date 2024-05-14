Central Romania: Jason Derulo to headline VIBE festival in Targu Mures

American singer Jason Derulo will headline the VIBE Festival in Targu Mures, which will take place July 4-7, according to the organizers. Dubfire, Traumer, Alan Fitzpatrick, and many other international stars will also be on stage.

The festival, now at its sixth edition, will take place on the banks of the Mures River and will offer the public a diversity of musical genres from pop, hip-hop, and rap to techno and rock.

"The line-up will be completed by bands from Romania and Hungary, such as 4S Street, Bagossy Brothers Company, Beton.Hofi, Carson Coma, Ivan and the Parazol, Parno Graszt, Sisi, T Danny, Pogany Indula and Valmar. On the KMDSZ BLACK BOX stage, techno music lovers will have the opportunity to see the sunrise alongside Romanian artists such as Nu Zau, Mihai Pol, Suciu, or Daimond Rocks," the organizers announced on the festival website.

The festival will also include VIBE KOLI, an educational space dedicated to debating relevant topics in youth personal and professional development. Participants can take part in lectures, workshops, and discussions on topics such as the impact of artificial intelligence, innovation in education, youth finance, and interpersonal relations, as well as issues related to climate change.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: VIBE festival on Facebook)