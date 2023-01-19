Social

State employees in Romania have an extra day off this month

19 January 2023
The Romanian government decreed back in December that this year, January 23, June 2, and August 14 are official non-working days for workers in the public sector.

The decision links January 24 (the Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities), which is a public holiday in Romania, to the weekend. This means that public sector employees in Romania have a four-day mini-holiday this month.

The government decreed that the abovementioned days will be holidays for employees of public institutions and authorities, considering the fact that they fall between legal holidays on which work is not done, according to the Labor Code, and weekends.

The provisions of the normative act do not apply in workplaces where the activity cannot be interrupted due to the production process or the specificity of the activity, nor to magistrates and other categories of staff in courts involved in resolving cases with deadlines on those specific dates, according to the Labor Ministry.

To recover these holidays, public institutions and authorities will extend their working time accordingly until February 28, June 30, and August 31, 2023.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sean824 | Dreamstime.com)

