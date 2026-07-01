Bulgarian ceramic tile manufacturer Izida Ceramica opens Romanian subsidiary

Bulgarian ceramic tile manufacturer Izida Ceramica has opened a Romanian subsidiary. The company aims to become one of the top three players in the Romanian market in less than three years, it said, quoted by Profit.ro.

Established in 1894 near Sofia, the company has undergone significant modernization in recent years through investments exceeding EUR 30 million in new production lines, which increased its production capacity to more than 6.5 million sqm per year.

According to the company, its manufacturing facility in Elin Pelin allows for delivery times of just a few days, providing a competitive advantage over manufacturers in Asia and the Middle East, where lead times can extend to several weeks or even months.

The company's products are already present in Romania in major DIY retail chains and distribution networks, a channel that accounts for more than 55% of the country's ceramic tile market.

"The Romanian market is more mature, but also more open than it may appear. Our advantages are the proximity and our ability to ensure fast deliveries," Cătălin Rotaru, country manager of Izida Ceramica Romania, said.

simona@romania-insider.com