Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:53
International Women’s Association of Bucharest joins fight against coronavirus in Romania
24 April 2020
The International Women’s Association of Bucharest (IWA) announced that it has made a special allocation of EUR 10,000 for coronavirus emergency help, and also extended its grant support to organizations that are in acute need. 

Thus, IWA directly bought medical devices and equipment, as well as 1,000 facial masks, for the Municipal Hospital in Câmpulung Moldovenesc, where 65 people were infected last month. The healthcare workers will start using the equipment as soon as the hospital reopens in the following weeks.

“For this particular case, our Charity Committee decided to extend our help outside of Bucharest and its 60 km radius, where we usually help. In these times, one of our aims is to support hospitals that are in dire need of personal protective equipment and medical devices and have few other sources of additional funding,” said Delia Sfetcu, IWA Charity Committee Chair.

Consequently, IWA approved additional grants with a total value of EUR 6,600 in a special Eastertime allocation to five local charities. These grants will assist with the provision of food, sanitary products, and personal care items to housebound elderly and poverty-stricken families with elderly members, and will also be used to help the homeless with packaged meals, IWA said. Also, part of the grants will go to Mia’s Children Association, which assists children whose parents find themselves in economic, social, or psychological difficulties.

IWA has also been working with one of its principal sponsors, Urgent Cargus, to provide and deliver refrigerators, washing machines, mattresses, electric ovens, toys, and clothes for children to dozens of IWA beneficiaries. 

IWA said that its targeted coronavirus emergency response was possible thanks to its sponsors and valued supporters and through fundraising efforts such as the annual IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar, which raised EUR 48,000 last year.

IWA is an independent, volunteer-run, registered non-profit, apolitical organization with members from Romania and more than 50 other countries.

[email protected]

(Photo source: IWA)

