Expanded Iulius Mall Suceava opens after EUR 40 million investment

Iulius Mall Suceava has officially inaugurated its EUR 40 million expansion that transformed it into “the largest retail and entertainment hub in northern Romania,” according to the official announcement. Developed by IULIUS and Atterbury Europe, the project adds 16,500 sqm of new retail space, bringing the mall's total area to 60,000 sqm.

The expansion introduces new international brands making their regional debut, including Lefties, Stradivarius, HalfPrice, Reserved, Mohito, Cropp, and House. Existing stores have also expanded and adopted new design formats.

The mall now features 120 stores, as well as a variety of dining options such as Chin Chin, Zireto Caffe, and a new pastry boutique, with more outlets, including a drive-thru restaurant, set to open later this year.

As part of the upgrade, Iulius Mall Suceava has nearly doubled its parking capacity to 2,400 spaces. A total of EUR 9.3 million was invested in reorganizing access routes, expanding parking lots, and improving pedestrian and public transport connectivity.

The mall also boasts a significant green component, with landscaped areas that include 180 mature trees and 37,000 shrubs and plants. These additions aim to create a relaxing space for visitors and reflect the developer’s commitment to sustainable urban design. The green investment alone totaled EUR 1.85 million.

The shopping mall, which opened in 2008, recorded 7.5 million visitors in 2024 and an 8% increase in sales, signaling strong post-expansion momentum.

(Photo source: the company)