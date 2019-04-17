Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/17/2019 - 08:09
Social
Italian law enforcers’ uniforms, made in Romania’s poorest region
17 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The uniforms worn by Italian military and carabinieri are made at two factories in North-Eastern Romania, the country’s poorest region, according to an investigation aired by the Rai 3 TV channel in Italy, Hotnews.ro wrote.

The reporters started their investigation with Italian deputy prime minister and interior minister Matteo Salvini proudly wearing a law enforcer uniform. Salvini, who is also an advocate for products made in Italy was asked if he knew the uniform he was wearing was made in Romania. He said that this situation was because of the rules imposed by the European Union in public tenders, which he plans to change.

However, the Rai 3 reporters found that producing these uniforms in Romania has allowed Italian businessmen to make big profits as they make 40% to 80% profit margins on each item due to the low wages and taxes in Romania.

One Italian firm, Alfredo Grassi Spa, won a tender to provide uniforms to the carabinieri for EUR 163 a piece. The Italian reporters found that these uniforms are produced at a factory in Targu Trotus, near Bacau, in Eastern Romania, for EUR 90 a piece. Another Italian firm, La Lovers, produces uniforms for the Italian Army at a factory in Falticeni, Suceava county, in North-Eastern Romania.

Trade between Italy and Romania reached a record level of EUR 15.5 billion in 2018, up 6.2% compared to the previous year. Moreover, Italian investors rank first among foreign investors in Romania for the number of firms they own in the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/28/2018 - 12:02
28 November 2018
Social
Local designer creates new uniforms for the Romanian Army

Romanian designer Alexandru Ciucu, who is also the official supplier of the Royal House of Romania, has created, pro...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/17/2019 - 08:09
Social
Italian law enforcers’ uniforms, made in Romania’s poorest region
17 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The uniforms worn by Italian military and carabinieri are made at two factories in North-Eastern Romania, the country’s poorest region, according to an investigation aired by the Rai 3 TV channel in Italy, Hotnews.ro wrote.

The reporters started their investigation with Italian deputy prime minister and interior minister Matteo Salvini proudly wearing a law enforcer uniform. Salvini, who is also an advocate for products made in Italy was asked if he knew the uniform he was wearing was made in Romania. He said that this situation was because of the rules imposed by the European Union in public tenders, which he plans to change.

However, the Rai 3 reporters found that producing these uniforms in Romania has allowed Italian businessmen to make big profits as they make 40% to 80% profit margins on each item due to the low wages and taxes in Romania.

One Italian firm, Alfredo Grassi Spa, won a tender to provide uniforms to the carabinieri for EUR 163 a piece. The Italian reporters found that these uniforms are produced at a factory in Targu Trotus, near Bacau, in Eastern Romania, for EUR 90 a piece. Another Italian firm, La Lovers, produces uniforms for the Italian Army at a factory in Falticeni, Suceava county, in North-Eastern Romania.

Trade between Italy and Romania reached a record level of EUR 15.5 billion in 2018, up 6.2% compared to the previous year. Moreover, Italian investors rank first among foreign investors in Romania for the number of firms they own in the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/28/2018 - 12:02
28 November 2018
Social
Local designer creates new uniforms for the Romanian Army

Romanian designer Alexandru Ciucu, who is also the official supplier of the Royal House of Romania, has created, pro...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us