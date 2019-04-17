Italian law enforcers’ uniforms, made in Romania’s poorest region

The uniforms worn by Italian military and carabinieri are made at two factories in North-Eastern Romania, the country’s poorest region, according to an investigation aired by the Rai 3 TV channel in Italy, Hotnews.ro wrote.

The reporters started their investigation with Italian deputy prime minister and interior minister Matteo Salvini proudly wearing a law enforcer uniform. Salvini, who is also an advocate for products made in Italy was asked if he knew the uniform he was wearing was made in Romania. He said that this situation was because of the rules imposed by the European Union in public tenders, which he plans to change.

However, the Rai 3 reporters found that producing these uniforms in Romania has allowed Italian businessmen to make big profits as they make 40% to 80% profit margins on each item due to the low wages and taxes in Romania.

One Italian firm, Alfredo Grassi Spa, won a tender to provide uniforms to the carabinieri for EUR 163 a piece. The Italian reporters found that these uniforms are produced at a factory in Targu Trotus, near Bacau, in Eastern Romania, for EUR 90 a piece. Another Italian firm, La Lovers, produces uniforms for the Italian Army at a factory in Falticeni, Suceava county, in North-Eastern Romania.

Trade between Italy and Romania reached a record level of EUR 15.5 billion in 2018, up 6.2% compared to the previous year. Moreover, Italian investors rank first among foreign investors in Romania for the number of firms they own in the country.

