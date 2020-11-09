Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 08:24
Business
Total IT spending in Romania hits EUR 3.1 bln in 2019
11 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total IT expenditures of Romanian companies and public administration, including the budgets of the IT departments (wages and equipment), reached EUR 3.1 billion in 2019 (roughly 1.5% of GDP), according to Eugen Schwab-Chesaru, vice-president for Central and Eastern Europe of the research and consulting firm Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC), part of the Teknowlogy group.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"2019 was, with small exceptions - disappointments generated by the public sector - a good year for the software and IT services market in Romania. It was a year in which the total IT expenses of companies and public administration exceeded the threshold of EUR 3 bln, and even passing EUR 3.1 bln," Eugen Schwab-Chesaru commented, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Out of the total expenditures of about EUR 3.12 bln, EUR 820 million went into hardware, and EUR 1.165 bln went into software and services, Chesaru added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 08:24
Business
Total IT spending in Romania hits EUR 3.1 bln in 2019
11 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total IT expenditures of Romanian companies and public administration, including the budgets of the IT departments (wages and equipment), reached EUR 3.1 billion in 2019 (roughly 1.5% of GDP), according to Eugen Schwab-Chesaru, vice-president for Central and Eastern Europe of the research and consulting firm Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC), part of the Teknowlogy group.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"2019 was, with small exceptions - disappointments generated by the public sector - a good year for the software and IT services market in Romania. It was a year in which the total IT expenses of companies and public administration exceeded the threshold of EUR 3 bln, and even passing EUR 3.1 bln," Eugen Schwab-Chesaru commented, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Out of the total expenditures of about EUR 3.12 bln, EUR 820 million went into hardware, and EUR 1.165 bln went into software and services, Chesaru added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content