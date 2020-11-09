Total IT spending in Romania hits EUR 3.1 bln in 2019

The total IT expenditures of Romanian companies and public administration, including the budgets of the IT departments (wages and equipment), reached EUR 3.1 billion in 2019 (roughly 1.5% of GDP), according to Eugen Schwab-Chesaru, vice-president for Central and Eastern Europe of the research and consulting firm Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC), part of the Teknowlogy group.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"2019 was, with small exceptions - disappointments generated by the public sector - a good year for the software and IT services market in Romania. It was a year in which the total IT expenses of companies and public administration exceeded the threshold of EUR 3 bln, and even passing EUR 3.1 bln," Eugen Schwab-Chesaru commented, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Out of the total expenditures of about EUR 3.12 bln, EUR 820 million went into hardware, and EUR 1.165 bln went into software and services, Chesaru added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)