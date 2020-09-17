Romanian IT sector’s turnover up 26% in Jan-Jul

The turnover index in the Romanian IT and related services sector increased by 26% in January - July compared to last year's similar period.

The growth rate was slightly slower, only 18.5% year-on-year in July alone.

The index reflects the nominal aggregate turnover of the companies in the sector.

The aggregate turnover of the companies in the communications sector (telecom and courier services) edged up by a modest 1.6% year-on-year in the seven month-period (+5.2% in July alone). The transport sector fared even worse, with a 4.9% contraction of the aggregate turnover in the first seven months of the year (-6.9% year-on-year in July).

Overall, the turnover of the companies delivering services to companies (B2B services) increased by a modest (nominal) 2.7% in January - July compared to the same period last year. The annual growth rate was even weaker (+0.5%) in July.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)