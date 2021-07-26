Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Senior Editor

 

Entertainment

iPhone Photography Awards 2021: Romanian-born photojournalist wins the grand prize

26 July 2021
Romanian-born photojournalist Istvan Kerekes won the Grand Prize and the Photographer of the Year prize at this year’s iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) with an image titled Transylvanian Shepherds

According to local Agerpres, quoting Ippawards.com, he shot the winning photo with an iPhone 7. The image, as described on the competition’s website, shows “two rugged shepherds traverse an equally rugged industrial landscape, bearing a pair of lambs in their arms. The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment are a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the lambs in their care.”

Istvan Kerekes was born in Targu Mures in 1977 but currently lives in Hungary. 

India’s Sharan Shetty received the First Place Photographer of the Year Award at IPPAWARDS 2021, while the Second Place prize went to Dan Liu of China, and the Third Place award to American Jeff Rayner. The list of winners is available here

Since its start in 2007, IPPAWARDS has selected the best shots among thousands of images submitted by iPhone photographers worldwide. A jury selects the winners.

(Photo: Istvan Kerekes – IPPAWARDS)

Normal
