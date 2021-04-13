Danish facility services firm ISS sells Romanian business to Hungarian group

The Danish company ISS Facility Services, a major player in the facility management market (support services for buildings), with about 1,300 employees on the local market, sold its operations in Romania to B+N Referencia, one of the largest Facility Management providers in Hungary, under a regional deal, Profit.ro reported.

ISS also sold its operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary in the same deal.

The four subsidiaries in the region have total annual sales of EUR 70 mln and employ almost 4,000 people. ISS shareholders will receive at least a quarter of the amount of DKK 2.5 billion (EUR 336.1 million) expected from the sale of the operations.

With this transaction, B+N Referencia will reach over 10,000 employees. The transaction represents the beginning of the international expansion for the Hungarian company.

(Photo: Makasanaphoto | Dreamstime.com)

