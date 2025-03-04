Irina Urechean appointed General Manager of Unilever’s ice cream division for Romania and Moldova

Unilever has announced the appointment of Irina Urechean as the new General Manager of its Ice Cream Division for Romania and Moldova, effective January 2025. In her new role, Urechean will be responsible for driving the growth and development of the division, focusing on portfolio expansion, innovation, and market leadership.

With a career at Unilever spanning 15 years, Urechean has accumulated extensive experience across multiple divisions, including Ice Cream, Foods, Beauty & Personal Care, and Home Care. Most recently, she served as Strategy Lead for Home Care in Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. She previously held leadership roles in marketing, trade marketing, and business management.

Reflecting on her appointment, Urechean stated: "It is a great responsibility and a true honor to return to the category where I began my Unilever career. My goal is to build a strong organization that is prepared for future challenges while embracing innovation and excellence. We aim to bring joy to consumers and partners because, after all, life is sweeter with ice cream."

As General Manager, Urechean will oversee Unilever’s Algida and Betty Ice brands, alongside internationally recognized names such as Magnum, Carte d’Or, Twister, and Ben & Jerry’s. She aims to strengthen the company’s core business by leveraging a high-performing team and capitalizing on growth opportunities in Romania’s evolving ice cream market. Her focus will also include fostering a resilient and agile organization capable of adapting to industry trends and consumer preferences.

Unilever operates in over 190 countries, serving 3.4 billion consumers daily. In Romania and Moldova, it is active in the food, personal care, and home care sectors through Unilever South Central Europe and Unilever Romania.

(Photo source: company photo)