Romanian tennis player Irina Begu returns to WTA Top 100 after winning ITF Cairo final

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu won on Sunday, February 16, the W100 ITF event in Cairo, Egypt, with total prizes of USD 100,000. She beat Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the final, in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, News.ro reported.

Following this victory, Begu returned to the WTA Top 100. She climbed 21 spots in the WTA singles ranking, being at number 97 in the new top released on Monday, February 17.

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig is also back in the WTA Top 100 this week, after playing the semifinals at Hua Hin, the WTA International tournament in Thailand. She is now ranked 84th in the WTA top.

Romania has three other players in Top 100, namely Simona Halep (No.2 WTA), Sorana Cirstea (70th) and Ana Bogdan (91st).

[email protected]