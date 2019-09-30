Romania Insider
Owner of RO Sema real estate group returns as CEO of his company
30 September 2019
Romanian investor Ion Rădulea returns as CEO of River Development, the developer of the Semănătoarea office park in Bucharest, after Sorin Vişoianu retired from the position of CEO, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Radulea is the owner of former Semanatoarea former farming machinery producer that he converted into a real estate business after taking it over in 1999 for some USD 1 million.

Sorin Visoianu, formerly Immofinanz country manager, was appointed by Radulea as CEO in July 2018. Vişoianu also worked at River Invest between 2007-2010 when he was director of real estate development.

"In order to dedicate more time and be actively involved in various personal projects, Sorin Vişoianu made the decision to retire from the position of CEO of River Development. Sorin Vişoianu will continue to be an integral part of the business strategy of the company, continuing his activity from the position of management adviser. The position of CEO of the company will be taken over by Ion Rădulea,” said company representatives.

River Development is also developing an office project (The Light)  next to the Politehnica subway station, one of the hot sports for office development in Bucharest in recent years.

(Photo: Sema Parc Facebook Page)

[email protected]

