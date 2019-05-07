River Development invests EUR 70 mln in further expansion of Sema Parc in Bucharest

River Development, a company owned by local investor Ion Rădulea, announced it begun the construction for the London and Oslo office buildings in Sema Park office complex in the capital city Bucharest, Profit.ro reported.

With an investment of EUR 70 million, the two class A office buildings will have a built-up area of 35,709 square meters. The building are scheduled for completion in the second half of 2021.

The two office buildings will have a total leasable area of​31,524 square meters (London - 21,347 square meters, Oslo - 10,177 square meters).

Sema Park, the largest urban conversion project in Bucharest (it used to be an industrial platform), is a mixed real estate project that will cover the full range of functions and facilities specific to modern life.

Over the past two years, River Development has begun a process of conversion and refurbishment of existing buildings on the Sema Park platform in Class A office buildings with a total rental surface of over 38,000 sqm. The first two buildings (Brussels and Paris) have already been completed, the third (Berlin) to be delivered in Q3 2019.

(Photo: Sema Parc Facebook Page)

