Romanian conductor Ion Marin receives France’s Order of the Arts distinction

19 January 2021
Conductor Ion Marin has received France’s Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of the Arts and Letters) distinction, Romania’s Culture Ministry announced. The distinction recognizes his “contribution and commitment in service of culture.”

Since 1983, Marin conducted over 150 concerts and opera performances in France. He collaborated with numerous French orchestras, including Orchestre national de France, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Orchestre de Paris, Orchestre national de Lyon, Orchestre de l'Opéra national de Paris Bastille, Orchestre national d'île-de-France, Orchestre national des Pays de la Loire, Orchestre national du Capitole de Toulouse, Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice, Ensemble Orchestral de Paris and Orchestre Lamoureux. 

He also conducted performances at the Opéra national de Paris Bastille, Opéra Garnier, Théâtre des Champs – Élysées, Opéra National de Lyon, Opéra de Monte-Carlo and Opéra Nice Côte d'Azur. 

He took part in numerous classical music festivals in France, such as Le Festival de Paris, Festival de Saint-Denis, Festival International d'Art Lyrique d'Aix-en-Provence, Festival de Monte-Carlo, Festival de musique de l'Orangerie de Sceaux and Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.

In the 2019 season of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Marin conducted a cycle dedicated to French music. The same year, he conducted Orchestre National de France in Bucharest, with a program of works by Enescu, Ravel, and Debussy, at the George Enescu International Festival.

Starting with the fall of 2020, Marin is a professor at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg.

 

(Photo courtesy of Quartz Media)

[email protected]

