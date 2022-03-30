Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 10:50
Politics

President Iohannis: Romania will continue to take good care of every Ukrainian citizen arriving in the country

30 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, March 29, that he spoke again with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky. In a message posted on Twitter after the discussions, he once again expressed Romania’s support for the Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.

“I discussed with president Zelensky the critical situation in Ukraine. RO will continue to take good care of every Ukrainian citizen arriving in Romania. Over 125 trucks with aid, ambulances & fire engines from Romania and other EU Member States have arrived in Ukraine through the humanitarian hub in Suceava,” reads the Romanian president’s Twitter message.

The humanitarian hub in Suceava, northeastern Romania, became operational earlier this month. It coordinates and facilitates the transfer of humanitarian donations to Ukraine and the Ukrainian citizens. This past weekend, for example, the hub in Romania received two French aid convoys.

Also in a Twitter post, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said he informed Klaus Iohannis about “the ongoing struggle against Russian aggression, about Russian war crimes against civilians.” According to him, the talks also focused on further support for the people of Ukraine.

The Romanian and Ukrainian presidents previously spoke by phone on March 13, when Klaus Iohannis assured Zelensky of Romania’s “full support.”

Ukrainians continue to flee the war in their country, seeking refuge in Romania and other neighbouring countries. According to March 29 data from the Romanian Border Police, almost 580,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the Russian invasion started in Ukraine on February 24. However, most transit the country, travelling further to other countries, mainly Western Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 14:02
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 10:50
Politics

President Iohannis: Romania will continue to take good care of every Ukrainian citizen arriving in the country

30 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, March 29, that he spoke again with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky. In a message posted on Twitter after the discussions, he once again expressed Romania’s support for the Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.

“I discussed with president Zelensky the critical situation in Ukraine. RO will continue to take good care of every Ukrainian citizen arriving in Romania. Over 125 trucks with aid, ambulances & fire engines from Romania and other EU Member States have arrived in Ukraine through the humanitarian hub in Suceava,” reads the Romanian president’s Twitter message.

The humanitarian hub in Suceava, northeastern Romania, became operational earlier this month. It coordinates and facilitates the transfer of humanitarian donations to Ukraine and the Ukrainian citizens. This past weekend, for example, the hub in Romania received two French aid convoys.

Also in a Twitter post, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said he informed Klaus Iohannis about “the ongoing struggle against Russian aggression, about Russian war crimes against civilians.” According to him, the talks also focused on further support for the people of Ukraine.

The Romanian and Ukrainian presidents previously spoke by phone on March 13, when Klaus Iohannis assured Zelensky of Romania’s “full support.”

Ukrainians continue to flee the war in their country, seeking refuge in Romania and other neighbouring countries. According to March 29 data from the Romanian Border Police, almost 580,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the Russian invasion started in Ukraine on February 24. However, most transit the country, travelling further to other countries, mainly Western Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 14:02
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week