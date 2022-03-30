President Iohannis: Romania will continue to take good care of every Ukrainian citizen arriving in the country

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, March 29, that he spoke again with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky. In a message posted on Twitter after the discussions, he once again expressed Romania’s support for the Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.

“I discussed with president Zelensky the critical situation in Ukraine. RO will continue to take good care of every Ukrainian citizen arriving in Romania. Over 125 trucks with aid, ambulances & fire engines from Romania and other EU Member States have arrived in Ukraine through the humanitarian hub in Suceava,” reads the Romanian president’s Twitter message.

The humanitarian hub in Suceava, northeastern Romania, became operational earlier this month. It coordinates and facilitates the transfer of humanitarian donations to Ukraine and the Ukrainian citizens. This past weekend, for example, the hub in Romania received two French aid convoys.

Also in a Twitter post, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said he informed Klaus Iohannis about “the ongoing struggle against Russian aggression, about Russian war crimes against civilians.” According to him, the talks also focused on further support for the people of Ukraine.

The Romanian and Ukrainian presidents previously spoke by phone on March 13, when Klaus Iohannis assured Zelensky of Romania’s “full support.”

Ukrainians continue to flee the war in their country, seeking refuge in Romania and other neighbouring countries. According to March 29 data from the Romanian Border Police, almost 580,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the Russian invasion started in Ukraine on February 24. However, most transit the country, travelling further to other countries, mainly Western Europe.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)